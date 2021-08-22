The IPO charm is waning; revival hinges on lowering expectations

Devyani International, the Pizza Hut and KFC franchise, was one of the two issues to hold up well with 31.4% gains over the issue price of ₹90. The other is Rolex Rings. IPOs such as Windlas Biotech listed at a discount and shares trade at a huge 20.2% discount to the IPO price. The other much-hyped IPO of CarTrade Tech closed 7% below its offer pricing on listing day. Krsnaa Diagnostics listed with a 7% gain, but now trades at a 3% discount to offer price. Exxaro Tiles trades at just 2.9% above the IPO price. Five of the last seven listed IPOs disappointing marks a huge reversal in sentiments, which will dampen the IPO market for some time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}