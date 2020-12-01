The irony of expecting Vodafone Idea to lead with tariff hikes

The moot question, then, is how this impasse will end. The industry’s co-ordinated tariff hikes last year, according to news reports, were possible because of a nudge from the government, which didn’t want Vi to go bankrupt. The government’s thinking now appears to be that there is only so much it can do, and Vi also needs to raise funds and set its house in order. But with Vodafone Plc. showing no interest in investing further in the Indian joint venture, hopes of a revival are running low.