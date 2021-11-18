The long and short of Paytm’s listing pain

The exuberance towards Paytm’s issue was partially riding on the general enthusiasm towards IPOs this year, especially of new-age companies. Most start-ups have been able to list at a high premium and many investors believed Paytm’s brand would ensure a robust welcome as well. To be sure, the IPO valuation of close to $20 billion always looked uncomfortable. However, the bullishness in the broad market swept these concerns away. Clearly, hopes of short-term gains have been blown to bits now.