The many worries for Ambuja Cements investors
- Cement prices across India have not seen an adequate improvement in recent months, thus prompting a downward revision in the company's earnings outlook
The stock of Ambuja Cement Ltd has been in focus lately. It is under pressure following the rout in Adani Group shares. On Thursday, the stock fell 5% in early trade. In this calendar year so far, it has corrected nearly 31%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×