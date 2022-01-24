Vodafone Idea is not out of the woods yet

Beyond this, investors looking for triggers for the stock, owing to Q3 results or its management commentary, are in for some disappointment. Despite the government relief (moratorium on adjusted gross revenue, or AGR, and spectrum dues for up to four years), liquidity troubles for the telecom company are far from over. VIL continues to be in the red, with reported net loss widening to ₹7,231 crore in Q3FY22 from ₹7,132 crore in Q2FY22.

