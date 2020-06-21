The markets rise suggests investors are ignoring the 'tail risk' of the pandemic

But for some companies like Reliance Industries Ltd, the race has been all about lowering debt. The firm alone added about ₹1.1 trillion in market capitalisation last week, which is about 20% of the total market cap addition among Sensex stocks. The company said that it had become net-debt free after a record fund raising in Jio Platforms. Of course, some of the cash has yet to come in, such as from the rights issue, but that has not deterred the stock from racing higher and making fresh all-time highs during the covid-19 times.