The odds are stacked against gold in 2022

It is not one, or two, but three interest rate hikes that the US Federal Reserve has signalled for 2022 at its recently held meeting. This is a sentiment dampener for gold, a non-interest bearing asset class. The US Fed assumed inflationary pressures as transitory earlier. “However, now they seem to prioritize reining in high inflation and have indicated a quick pace of tapering monthly bond purchases, which shall pave the way for rate hikes earlier than previously anticipated in 2022. With the Fed switching gear and the era of easy money coming to an end, this would not be a favourable backdrop for gold prices," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice-president of commodity and currency research, Religare Broking Ltd.

