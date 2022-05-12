Making a sense of pre-filing of IPO documents

Sebi has proposed that the companies should submit the initial offer document only with itself and the stock exchanges. The market regulator will seek clarification from the lead managers of the issue and make observations within 30 days from the receipt of the clarifications. The issuer company will then have to file an updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP), which will be a public document, along with the observations that have been made by the regulator. The company can then decide whether to go public on the basis of the market conditions and their own financial requirements.