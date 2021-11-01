The race for ‘most valued listed Indian cement stock’ gets intense

Meanwhile, Shree Cement has guided to increase its capacity to 80mtpa from 46.4mtpa by 2030. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum. Investors should note that, contrary to its earlier policy of focusing on organic expansion, Shree Cement is actively exploring inorganic opportunities to meet the targeted capacity. On the other hand, in the case of UltraTech, analysts at Kotak point out that the company in the past added leverage for inorganic growth, but given that there is no major cement asset on the block, merger & acquisition is not a likely risk.