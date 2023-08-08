Elevated debt levels put Ramco Cements on shaky ground

Elevated debt levels put Ramco Cements on shaky ground1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:31 PM IST
According to Ramco, sales volume could have been better last quarter if it had not been impacted by non-availability of sand in Kerala, supply disruption due to rail accidents in Orissa and West Bengal and active monsoon in the North East. As such, sales volume had declined sequentially.
The Ramco Cements Ltd’s results for the quarter ending June (Q1FY24) were discouraging on many counts. This is even though volume growth stood at a robust near 30% year-on-year to 4.3 million tonnes. Growth was largely aided by stabilization of new capacities.
