Elevated debt levels put Ramco Cements on shaky ground

Ramco’s volume growth in Q1FY24 was significantly higher than the industry average of 19%, said a Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) report. According to Ramco, sales volume could have been better last quarter if it had not been impacted by non-availability of sand in Kerala, supply disruption due to rail accidents in Orissa and West Bengal and active monsoon in the North East. As such, sales volume had declined sequentially.