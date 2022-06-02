The reasons behind the huge jump in high denomination notes

The number of high denomination notes in the Indian financial system has been growing at an astonishing pace. As per the recently published annual report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total number of ₹500 notes and ₹2,000 notes as of March 2022 stood at 47.69 billion pieces. This implies a growth of more than 26% per year in the four-year period between end March 2018 and end March 2022. If we look at the four-year period ended March 2016, the high denomination notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000, had grown at the rate of 12.6% per year. The rate of growth has more than doubled.