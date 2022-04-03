The fiscal conundrum of the Reserve Bank of India

The fiscal deficit number for April 2021 to February 2022, the first 11 months of FY22, suggests that the central government is likely to meet the fiscal deficit target it had set for the year. The deficit for the 11-month period stood at ₹13.17 trillion against the budgeted estimate of ₹15.07 trillion and the revised estimate of ₹15.91 trillion for the whole of FY22. Fiscal deficit is the difference between what a government earns and what it spends during a year.