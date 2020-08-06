The results of Kansai’s focus on decorative paints yet to be seen

While this is a step in the right direction, analysts warned of cutthroat competition in the decorative business from peers Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd. Kansai’s aggressive price cuts over the last two years has aided the company to gain market share, but beating peers will be challenging, they added. It should be noted that Asian Paints and Berger have more than 70% of their overall revenues coming from decorative paints.