Markets
The revenue riddle at LTIMindtree
SummaryLTIMindtree’s crucial revenue generator—banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical—was a pain point in Q1 as some clients continued with hiring freezes.
Indian information technology (IT) companies’ June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings released so far, paint a bleak picture. The commentary by LTIMindtree Ltd reaffirmed prevailing caution among clients on discretionary technology spending akin to trends highlighted by large competitors such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×