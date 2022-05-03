The spectre of rate hikes could drive further FII outflows from India

"Early indications are now pointing to 2Q GDP likely in the 2.5-3.0% range, which combined with the elevated inflation pressures should ensure a 50bp rate hike next week from the Federal Reserve and a further 50bp in June and July as a minimum," James Knightley, chief international economist at ING said in a note on 29 April. Further, analysts at Nomura Inc foresee a 25bps rate hike by the Bank of England. Interestingly, on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia, raised interest rates by 25bps, ahead of the 15bps estimated by many economists.