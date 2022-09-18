The spillover of aggressive DM rate hikes on imported inflation

“In India’s core CPI, 41% is goods core inflation, which will capture part of imported inflation such as fuel prices (petrol and diesel for transportation)," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank. A weaker rupee would counter some of the declines in global crude oil prices. However, the impact of imported inflation on CPI will only be felt when retail petrol and diesel prices are passed-on, she said. Prices of these fuels were last changed by oil marketing companies in April 2022.