There is beaming optimism on festive season, but among the rich

“The gap between the affluent and lower income groups is expected to widen further, mainly because elevated and sticky inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the latter. Also, employment and income growth trend for this category remains subdued. Since the items of regular consumption have become expensive, it has also impacted the household savings of this class. Consequently, in the a run up to the festive season, we could see consumption of premium products seeing a better traction," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.