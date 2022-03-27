There is no free lunch on auto fuel prices

Excise duty and sales tax or value added tax of state governments, account for the bulk of the price of petrol and diesel across the country. As such, one option is for the central government to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel to ensure that OMCs at least do not lose money. As of October 2014, the excise duty on petrol and diesel was ₹9.48 per litre and ₹3.56 per litre respectively. This gradually increased and as of November, it was ₹32.90 per litre and ₹31.80 per litre on the two fuels respectively. On 3 November, the excise duty was cut to ₹27.90 per litre and ₹21.80 per litre, respectively, providing some relief to the end consumer.