After last week’s $5.7 billion deal with Facebook Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said this week it will consider a rights issue at its board meeting on 30 April.

The company’s urgency to reduce leverage is actually a bit disconcerting. The Facebook deal will bring debt levels to fairly comfortable levels. “We expect the (Facebook) transaction to reduce RIL’s consolidated net debt/EBITDA by 0.4 times to well below 3 times, the tolerance level for its Baa2 rating," said Moody’s Investor Service last week.

Debt dilemma.

What then explains the urgency to reduce debt? Some analysts say that a possible delay in asset sales in the refining and petrochemicals business and the fibre infrastructure business is leading to this decision. But investors would have easily accommodated this delay, given the vastly changed circumstances post-covid-19.

“There is more to it than meets the eye. While the company has been talking of an end to its capital expenditure (capex) cycle, our understanding is that while it may reduce, capex will remain fairly high. So, the further deleveraging through a rights issue may be to accommodate this capex at a time when cash flows are getting hit," said an analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage firm, requesting anonymity.

If the company is targeting a meaningful debt reduction, the rights issue size may be ₹50,000-60,000 crore. The promoter contribution should not be much of an issue, considering the dividends received in the past few years, cash flows from private firms and proceeds from the sale of a pipeline infrastructure firm to Brookfield Infrastructure last year, said the analyst.

At the end of December, RIL reported a net debt of ₹1.5 trillion. But this excludes some other liabilities such as spectrum dues and payment dues to vendors, which analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd had estimated at another ₹1.7 trillion earlier this year.

The analysts had said then that RIL’s debt reduction plan would need strong organic free cash flow to drive the roughly $25 billion reduction in net debt by March 2021, even if the $15 billion Saudi Aramco transaction closes by then. With no sign of the Aramco deal’s closure, and with cash flows reducing owing to the lockdown, deleveraging through other means may have become necessary. This becomes all the more relevant if ongoing capex needs to be supported without crossing leverage thresholds set by rating agencies.

In early trading on Tuesday, RIL shares fell on concerns about the ensuing equity dilution as a result of the proposed rights issue. On the flip side, some investors see a huge equity infusion by the promoter group as a vote of confidence in the company’s prospects.

And whether capex turns out to be a negative surprise or not, the fact remains that RIL is comfortably placed with regards to liquidity as well as leverage.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated