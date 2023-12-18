Markets
Thermax focuses on clean energy growth, expects positive margins ahead
Summary
- The company's emphasis on products and projects, such as bio-CNG, low-voltage electric boilers, thermal heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, coal gasification plants and hydrogen look encouraging.
Thermax Ltd’s shares closed 4% up on Friday. During an analyst meet on Thursday, the firm underscored its dedication to participate in the energy transition.
