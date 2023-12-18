Thermax focuses on clean energy growth, expects positive margins ahead

Further, the management’s commentary on profitability was upbeat. Thermax is grappling with margin issues due to low-margin flue gas desulphurisation orders, its China business being shut and Indonesia business facing headwinds with Chinese firms giving stiff competition. In the September quarter (Q2FY24) operating margin rose by 210 basis points to 8.9% and the management had guided that half of the margin expansion is sustainable and the rest includes one-time tailwinds. It has stated its intention to steer clear of the orders with weak margin profile. It anticipates an improvement in margin, driven by the orders in key segments such as chemicals and industrial products that have better margins.

