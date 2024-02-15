Thermax investors buoyed by bright order prospects, margin potential
Summary
- Going ahead, profitability in core businesses, adoption rate of new products, and the conversion of investments into order inflows for newer products are key monitorables
For Thermax Ltd, the future looks promising despite a tad disappointing performance in the December quarter (Q3FY24). The company reported a 14% year-on-year increase in order inflow to ₹2,506 crore in the last quarter, with its order book reaching ₹10,717 crore at the end of December.