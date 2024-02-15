Thermax investors buoyed by bright order prospects, margin potential

For Thermax Ltd, the future looks promising despite a tad disappointing performance in the December quarter (Q3FY24). The company reported a 14% year-on-year increase in order inflow to ₹2,506 crore in the last quarter, with its order book reaching ₹10,717 crore at the end of December.

This has piqued investor interest, with the company's shares 1% away from their 52-week high of ₹3,508.55 apiece seen on 8 February.

Thermax is optimistic about its order pipeline, especially for large projects, which has exceeded initial expectations. Although there's expected softness in large orders in the short term due to delays in decision-making, FY25 holds promise. The order pipeline has started firming up substantially, especially from the thermal power sector for both utility and captive power plants from domestic as well as international locations. The inquiry pipeline is also improving for steel, hydrocarbons, and water sectors, though ethanol, sugar, and refineries show mixed signals.

However, the company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin saw a minimal 20 basis point increase to 8.1% in Q3. Among all businesses, margin in industrial infrastructure shrunk due to lower project margins. Thermax emphasized that there was a bigger opportunity to enhance profitability in the segment as it currently operates at relatively lower levels. Additionally, bio-CNG projects are anticipated to generate significantly higher profits than those the company has historically engaged in.

Overall, “There is room for healthy profitability improvement across industrial products, industrial infra and green solutions," said Amit Anwani, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

The chemicals segment of Thermax has already seen a boost in profitability. While sustaining that may be challenging, the company aiming for substantial volume growth in the segment. The green solutions segment is also expected to see improved profitability, particularly with the stabilization and potential profitability of its subsidiary First Energy Private Ltd.

Altogether, Thermax is poised to gain from its focus on clean energy, sustainability, decarbonization, and efforts towards improving air and water quality. This focus, along with the broader upward trend in industrial stocks, appears to justify the impressive 59% surge in its stock price over the last year. At present, the stock is valued at 51 times its projected FY25 earnings.

Hereon, “Profitability concerns in core business, slow adoption rate of new products and conversion of investment to order inflow phase in newer age products are key monitorables," said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The scaling and timing of large-ticket orders and the introduction of new products to expand market share will also be crucial for Thermax's success.