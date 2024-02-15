Thermax investors buoyed by bright order prospects, margin potential

Thermax is optimistic about its order pipeline, especially for large projects, which has exceeded initial expectations. Although there's expected softness in large orders in the short term due to delays in decision-making, FY25 holds promise. The order pipeline has started firming up substantially, especially from the thermal power sector for both utility and captive power plants from domestic as well as international locations. The inquiry pipeline is also improving for steel, hydrocarbons, and water sectors, though ethanol, sugar, and refineries show mixed signals.