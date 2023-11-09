Thermax Q2 orders upset, H2 looks solid
Summary
Shares of capital goods companies have had a good run in 2023. A case in point is Thermax Ltd, whose shares have risen 48% so far this year. The heavy electrical equipment manufacturer is viewed as a beneficiary of investments in clean energy, decarbonization, and focus on cleaner air and water.