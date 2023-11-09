Thermax Q2 orders upset, H2 looks solid

The company’s management pointed out that the order inflow in Q2 is lower than what it registered in the past 5-6 quarters. In Q2, industrial products’ order intake was up 12% year-on-year, but that of industrial infra was down 19%. Together they made up 88% of the total order intake last quarter. Thermax sees a pick up in H2FY24 along with an improvement in closure rate. Its overall opportunity pipeline has improved, including larger projects. The company closed Q2 with an order book of ₹10,264 crore, up 8% year-on-year. Thermax said there has been a cyclical shift from refining and petrochemical sectors to steel. In the steel sector, it is getting several smaller orders, while a few big ones are in play too. Besides, the export pipeline has improved, particularly in cement and biofuels.