Thermax sees a kitchen sink quarter, is it now ready for a turnaround?
Summary
Thermax’s Q2 slump was driven by legacy low-margin projects and cost overruns. With most problem contracts nearly done, order inflows strengthening and core segments improving, FY27 could start on a cleaner slate.
It’s raining earnings downgrades for Thermax Ltd, an engineering and environment solutions company, after a dismal September quarter (Q2FY26).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story