Legacy clean-up phase

The silver lining: most of these low-margin orders are finally nearing completion, with only ₹570 crore remaining. Of this, 62% will be executed in H2FY26. A key problem project—the NRL refinery order—is also nearly behind them, with just ₹180 crore left. With a firm commitment to avoid such contracts going forward, Thermax expects to enter FY27 with a far cleaner project book than FY26.