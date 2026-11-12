Thermax’s H2 recovery bet runs into old execution hurdles

Thermax’s share price has more than halved from its 52-week high of ₹5,277.80 seen in June, weighed down by continued earnings disappointment.
In the September quarter (Q2FY27), deferred higher-margin international shipments, worth ₹200–300 crore, capped consolidated revenue growth at 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,756 crore.
Management expects H2FY27 revenue to touch ₹7,000 crore versus ₹5,059 crore in H1. Revenue growth will be buoyed by export orders and lower contribution from low-margin legacy projects nearing completion.