Thermax’s H2 recovery bet runs into old execution hurdles

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read12 Nov 2026, 12:42 PM IST
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Thermax has lowered its FY27 order inflow growth guidance to high single digits from over 10%.
Summary
Despite emerging growth drivers in data centres, chemicals, and utility power, a valuation re-rating remains unlikely until execution and margins stabilize.

Thermax’s share price has more than halved from its 52-week high of 5,277.80 seen in June, weighed down by continued earnings disappointment.

In the September quarter (Q2FY27), deferred higher-margin international shipments, worth 200–300 crore, capped consolidated revenue growth at 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2,756 crore.

Management expects H2FY27 revenue to touch 7,000 crore versus 5,059 crore in H1. Revenue growth will be buoyed by export orders and lower contribution from low-margin legacy projects nearing completion.

Order inflows fell 8% y-o-y to 3,259 crore, driven by weak intake in the industrial products segment. H1FY27 order inflows slid 4% to 6,100 crore, taking the order book as of September to 14,250 crore, up 16%.

From its earlier guidance of over 10% growth in FY27 order inflows, Thermax now anticipates high single-digit growth. It expects at least one supercritical boiler order in H2.

However, JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that even if one large thermal power win is factored in, FY27 order inflow growth is likely to be only 5%.

Investors are occasionally enthused about the potential for order wins in the thermal power space, which seems fair. However, given the chronic execution issues Thermax continues to face, especially in PSU projects in India, we will be wary of such wins unless management addresses fundamental project engineering and execution issues,” it said.

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Margin pressure

Moreover, the fixed-price nature of Thermax’s order book means margin dilution if commodity inflation persists. Q2FY27 Ebitda margin at 7% was flat year-on-year, impacted by commodity cost inflation in industrial products and chemicals, delayed international shipments and project impairment in green solutions segment.

The management expects margin recovery from Q3 and is confident of sustaining a high single-digit margin.

Although Thermax has new growth drivers such as data centre solutions, utility power projects, and the ramp-up of its chemical business, re-rating is a distant dream unless execution meaningfully improves, coupled with better margins.

Factoring in the Q2FY27 performance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has cut FY27/FY28/FY29 estimates by 20%/17%/10%. It has also reduced its two-year forward price-to-earnings multiple from 40 to 30 to account for continued earnings cuts, driven by losses in one segment after another, sub-par return ratios, and a fixed-price order book.

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About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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