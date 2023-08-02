Robust order outlook, margin revival to aid Thermax’s earnings2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Thermax's order trajectory has been healthy. As of 30 June, the order book for the quarter stood at ₹10,505 crore, up 10% year-on-year.
Shares of Thermax Ltd closed 3.4% higher on Wednesday. The energy and environment solutions provider reported a 38% year-on-year growth in consolidated Ebitda to ₹132 crore for the quarter ending June (Q1FY24), below analysts’ estimates.
