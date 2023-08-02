Robust order outlook, margin revival to aid Thermax’s earnings

In the Q1 earnings call, the management said it has bagged multiple boiler orders from the steel and distillery segment. Order book from the industrial infra and chemical segments were marginally lower in Q1 due to slower execution. However, enquiries for orders from food, chemical and distillery remain strong. There are signs of improvement in cement segment as well. On the other hand, international orders were relatively subdued, but the order pipeline is healthy and the management is hopeful of an improvement going ahead.

