Thermax stock up 7% on robust Q4 earnings

Further, the company's order inflow of Rs1,497 crore improved by 57% y-o-y. However, order backlog of Rs5,227 crore was flat compared to the same quarter year ago. It should be noted that order inflows have improved after declining for three previous quarters. Among verticals, the energy segment saw improved order booking at Rs1,173 crore given the company's increased thrust on sustainability. According to the company's management, while the order booking across segments have exceeded pre-Covid levels, the outlook seems clouded due to the second wave.