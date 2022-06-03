Third-party insurance premium hike may hit 2W sales, but there's a silver lining

But this time around there is a silver lining. The rates have been hiked only for the vehicles in the premium category which is over 150cc (cubic centimeters). There has been no hike in third-party insurance rates for the entry-level vehicles (75cc-150cc), which constitutes the largest portion of the 2W domestic market in terms of volumes. Note that rates have been hiked for 2Ws less than 75cc but there are no key products in this segment available in the market.