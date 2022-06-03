Third-party insurance premium hike may hit 2W sales, but there's a silver lining

There has been no hike in third-party insurance rates for entry-level vehicles (75cc-150cc), which constitutes the largest portion of the 2W domestic market in terms of volumes
The demand in the two-wheeler (2W) industry is slowly recovering on the back of improvement in rural markets and the ongoing wedding season. Amid this, an increase in third party insurance rates could weigh on affordability.
Note that the cost of owning a 2W has been on the rise. In April 2020, the transition to stringent emission norms prompted 2W makers to hike prices. In recent quarters, companies resorted to increase in prices to pass on the elevated commodity costs. Also, higher fuel prices have not offered any respite.
Vikram Kasbekar, executive director at Hero MotoCorp Ltd notes that increase in the third-party insurance rates at a time when the industry has just started to recover would adversely impact customer sentiments as this will further increase the upfront costs of 2Ws in India.
Recall that in September 2018, changes in motor insurance policy for new 2Ws resulted in a significant increase in the cost of acquisition.
But this time around there is a silver lining. The rates have been hiked only for the vehicles in the premium category which is over 150cc (cubic centimeters). There has been no hike in third-party insurance rates for the entry-level vehicles (75cc-150cc), which constitutes the largest portion of the 2W domestic market in terms of volumes. Note that rates have been hiked for 2Ws less than 75cc but there are no key products in this segment available in the market.
Further, the increase in on-road price for a 250cc motorcycle due to the rate hike is less than 1%, according to ICRA Research.
“As demand remains fragile, a further increase in the cost of acquisition could have constrained demand recovery for 2Ws in the near term. In this regard, the fact that the entry-level 2W segment has been left out of the insurance price hike, comes as a relief for the industry," said ICRA in a press release.
Going ahead, the reopening of colleges and offices would boost demand for 2Ws. Also, the expectations of normal monsoon is likely to keep rural demand firm. However, semiconductor shortage and inflationary pressures continue to remain causes of concern.