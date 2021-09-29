How real is the rally in real estate stocks?

In a run-up to the festive season, key lenders have trimmed home loan rates by around 15-60 basis points to 6.5-6.7%, which is the lowest in a decade. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. This coincides with the slew of project launches by listed real estate developers across key cities. “While initial expectations were for new launches to commence from the second week of October, strong demand tailwinds have led to developers preponing many launches to September. Based on our channel checks and commentary from developers in our coverage universe, most new launches in September have seen strong customer response," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report on 22 September.