This dream rally in mid-caps and small-caps is now turning frothy

“The sharp upward revision in corporate earnings estimates is driven by expectations that cash-flow improvements and deleveraging seen in FY21 on the back of cost-cutting could continue. But it looks like positive investor sentiment has also rubbed off on earnings expectations for mid-caps and small-caps. There isn’t much scope for cost rationalization for even large companies and rising input cost pressures could make it worse for smaller companies. Given their inability to absorb costs, it would put mid-caps and small-caps in a tight spot. Investors need to soon realize this," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}