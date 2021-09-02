The sustained outperformance of midcaps and smallcaps over blue-chip stocks is naturally enticing.

Since the covid-lows of March 2020, the key benchmark index Nifty50 has rallied by 120% compared to Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap that have risen 16% and 36%, respectively. In FY22, the NSE smallcap index has outperformed the Nifty on a year-to-date basis.

These mouth-watering returns of midcap and smallcap stocks continue to grab a lot of investors' attention, translating into increased exposure in these counters. But investors need to exercise caution from hereon when betting on these stocks. Especially, in the backdrop of expensive valuations and optimistic earnings projections.

"Compared with a historical average discount of 20%, smallcap PER is level with Nifty’s. Midcap price-to-book (P/B) discount to Nifty has almost halved to 19%, whereas 42% historical discount of Smallcap P/B to Nifty has changed to an 8% premium," said a report by IIFL Securities Ltd dated 1 September.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said, "Smallcap Index’s 2 year CAGR premium to Nifty hit 19% at July21- end, a level at which it has peaked on four occasions since 2007. History shows that usually when this happens, the next 12–24 months spell trouble for the smallcap space." CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

Furthermore, history shows that midcaps and smallcaps have failed to meet elevated earnings growth expectations.

Analysts at IIFL point out that earnings per share (EPS) projections for smallcap index look aggressive, and in the case of midcaps less so only relative to smallcap. Since April 2021, FY23 earnings for the NSE Midcap Index have been upgraded by 15%, whereas the upgrade for the NSE Small-cap has been by 10%, and by 2% for the Nifty.

"Historically, mid and small-cap Nifty indices have not sported superior EPS growth – over a four-year/eight-year period ending CY19, CAGR of 5.7%/4.6% was seen in Nifty EPS, of 2.9%/4.6% in Nifty Midcap and of 5.9%/-9.4% in Nifty Smallcap. But the three-year EPS growth till FY23 is 26%/43%/72%, respectively, for the three indices," added the IIFL report.

So, IIFL recommends investors bet on small and midcap stocks with low leverage on their balance sheets. Alternatively, investors could ditch midcaps and smallcaps and increase weightage in largecaps, it said.

