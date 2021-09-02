This unfavorable combination is making exposure in smallcaps risky

Analysts at IIFL point out that earnings per share (EPS) projections for smallcap index look aggressive, and in the case of midcaps less so only relative to smallcap. Since April 2021, FY23 earnings for the NSE Midcap Index have been upgraded by 15%, whereas the upgrade for the NSE Small-cap has been by 10%, and by 2% for the Nifty.

