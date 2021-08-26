This Warren Buffett valuation indicator is flashing red for Indian equities

Also known as the Warren Buffett indicator, after he said “it's probably the best measure of where valuations stand at any given moment", the measure is estimated at 104% for the current fiscal, pointed out Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. This is well above the historical average of 79%. As the name suggests, this ratio is derived by using the total market cap of a country’s listed stocks as the numerator and GDP as the denominator.

