Threat from competition aside, Sun Pharma sees steady growth prospects

The entry of competition in the arena, however, has already been factored in, say analysts. The company's other products are shaping well too. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said they see multiple drivers of a sustained earnings momentum, including Sun’s specialty portfolio reverting to its normalized growth trajectory with prescriptions in Ilumya and Cequa now exceeding pre-covid levels. Illumya is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, while Cequa is for treating dry eye disease.