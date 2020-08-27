Stocks of diagnostic chains are seeing a sharp rebound even rising over the pre-pandemic levels. Covid-19 cases are increasing, driving the demand for testing but the sharp run-up in the sector leaves little room for upsides.

Agreed, the covid-19 testing may have kept the cash registers ringing in the last quarter. However, some of the government’s testing capacities have increased. Hence, business from the government side is expected to reduce. Nonetheless, the flow of patients could continue from in-patients and hospitals which are expected to make covid-19 testing mandatory like HIV or blood sugar tests.

As such, covid-19 anti-body tests could pick up in the coming quarters even after the vaccines are launched. These tests have a higher margin profile, and also play a role in managing covid-19 once the vaccines hit the market.

However, non-covid testing is yet to return to normal levels. Analysts say that the preventive healthcare check and body-checks will slow down as people postpone these tests for now. Further, with patient flows at hospitals and clinics slowing down considerably, new prescriptions for diagnostics tests are not being generated.

Some geographies such as the north where the lockdowns are less stringent are seeing some increase in patient flows. Major cities where strict lockdowns are in force such as Mumbai are not showing much improvement in non-covid testing.

Even so, the high operating margins that diagnostic chains enjoyed could come-off considerably in the coming quarters. That’s because of the high fixed-cost nature of the business. In fact, margins shrunk sharply in Q1 due to lower operating leverage. Besides, soaring stock prices are another concern.

“Margins should start to normalize in the fourth quarter onward. People may not be able to postpone testing for long. But stocks are quoting at premium valuations," said Bharat Celly, pharma analyst, Equirus Securities.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, for instance, has already jumped 39% in 2020, while stocks of Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are up about 27% each. Given that most of these companies have reported depressed earnings for the June quarter, their trailing price-earnings multiples have shot up significantly. In fact, price-earnings multiples for the sector range between 65-90 times, which is quite high.

