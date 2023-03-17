What top exits at Tier-1 IT companies mean for their shares2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- While such developments can lead to a knee-jerk stock reaction, a re-rating or de-rating for the company depends on execution of growth plans and trends in key business metrics
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday said Rajesh Gopinathan, managing director and chief executive officer had resigned, a move that has come as a surprise. K Krithivasan, the global head - BFSI, has been appointed as TCS's CEO designate. In reaction, the TCS stock was trading flat on Friday, down 0.5%.
