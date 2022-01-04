Tier-II IT firms to beat larger peers in Dec qtr

Meanwhile, investors have rewarded the growth outperformance of midcap IT stocks generously, evident from the stellar run in these shares in the last one year. Stocks such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI), Mphasis Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd have rallied as much as 80-200%. In comparison, the Nifty IT index is up 53% in the same span.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}