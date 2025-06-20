Cracks in earnings of tile and plastic pipe makers may widen in Q1
Summary
Investors should brace for a challenging June quarter as demand for plastic pipes and ceramic tiles remains weak. What other factors could be influencing market performance of companies line Kajaria Ceramics, Somany Ceramics, Prince Pipes and Supreme Industries
Investors in shares of plastic pipe manufacturers and ceramic tile makers should keep expectations low for the ongoing June quarter (Q1FY26).
