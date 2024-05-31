Chart Beat: India's tile exports bounce back amid challenges, end FY24 at record
Summary
- Tile exports declined to 41 msm in January 2024 from a peak of 62 msm in August 2023, but March 2024 saw a turnaround.
- However, it remains to be seen whether the recent recovery sustains amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
Despite facing setbacks due to increased ocean freight costs and prolonged transit times sparked by the Red Sea crisis, India's tile exports have shown remarkable resilience. After a decline to 41 million square meters (msm) in January 2024 from a peak of 62 msm in August 2023, a tangible turnaround has emerged. March 2024 witnessed a robust 9% month-on-month increase in export volumes.