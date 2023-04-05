Tile makers face weak demand and rising competition1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:47 AM IST
- Demand continues to remain subdued and has not picked up after the festive season
Tile manufacturers are struggling with a scenario of bleak demand. Demand continues to remain subdued and has not picked up after the festive season, showed a recent dealers channel check by Nuvama Research with various stakeholders in the ceramics value chain.
