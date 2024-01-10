Markets
Timely project execution to decide SJVN’s trajectory
SummaryApart from being a key hydro power generator, the government’s increased thrust on adopting renewable energy can help SJVN increase share from solar and wind power.
Shares of state-run power generation company SJVN Ltd have had an impressive run lately. In the past six months, the stock has gained about 94% to ₹91 apiece.
