Timely project launches could bolster Sunteck Realty's prospects
Summary
- Sunteck has a total gross development value of ₹30,300 crore from new launches and unsold inventory at existing projects and that should aid its FY24/25 pre-sales growth
Sunteck Realty Ltd. saw a soft start to FY24, with modest pre-sales, or bookings, in the June quarter (Q1FY24) which rose 16% year-on-year. Sequentially, pre-sales reported a drop. Analysts have cautioned that the company seems to be lagging a bit behind it's annual pre-sales growth target of 20-30%.