Timely project launches could bolster Sunteck Realty's prospects

Sunteck Realty Ltd. saw a soft start to FY24, with modest pre-sales, or bookings, in the June quarter (Q1FY24) which rose 16% year-on-year. Sequentially, pre-sales reported a drop. Analysts have cautioned that the company seems to be lagging a bit behind it's annual pre-sales growth target of 20-30%.

However, timely future project launches could help the company catch-up on pre-sales growth. Case in point: the Mira Road project, rolled out towards the end of Q4FY23. Additionally, the Kalyan project, set for a launch in the latter half of this fiscal year, promises a potential inventory of ₹500–600 crore for its inaugural phase. The luxury Napean Sea Road project is also in the pipeline for an FY25 launch.

"Delayed launches of new mid-income projects and slow sustenance sales from existing projects resulted in relatively slower pace of sales for Sunteck versus peers," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report. However,

Sunteck has a total gross development value of ₹30,300 crore from new launches and unsold inventory at existing projects and that should aid its FY24/25 pre-sales growth, added the report. That said, the pace of execution remains key.

As far as business development is concerned, the company has added six projects spanning nearly 25.5 million square feet (msf) since the pandemic and the is negotiating some deals, hoping to close three soon, the management said.

"Sunteck Realty strong balance sheet (net debt to equity of 0.13x) and likely pickup in business development are the key positives," said a Nuvama Research report.

On the commercial side, Sunteck has leased around 0.2msf built-up area in the Sunteck BKC51 project for 29 years and the annualized lease rentals of Rs36 crore from this should start coming in from the next month, the management said.

Yet, shares of Sunteck Realty have declined 22% over the past year, in contrast to Nifty Realty Index’s 10% rise. Sunteck has some exposure to the affordable housing segment, which has been sluggish lately. "We also believe the rate of inventory liquidation in the ongoing luxury/aspirational projects and the response to upcoming launches would be key triggers for the stock," added the Nuvama report.