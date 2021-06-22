Timken India’s Q4 revenues are strong, but profits are weaker

Timken India Ltd’s March quarter results are nothing to complain about. The company manufactures roller bearings components and accessories for the automotive sector and the railway industry. For the March quarter, revenues have increased by 17% year-on-year to ₹475 crore. Sequentially, revenues have increased by 24%.

Even so, profitability has been rather uninspiring. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin for the March quarter expanded by 76 basis points versus the December quarter to 18.3%. However, the measure is lower by 480 basis points year-on-year. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“Ebitda margin declined year-on-year due to the delay in pass-through of steel cost increases to the customers, a higher share of traded goods in revenue and increase in logistics cost," said analysts from Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a report on 21 June. Note that Timken’s gross margin in the March quarter contracted by around 400 basis points, weighing on the Ebitda margin. The upshot: even though revenue growth has been robust, pre-tax earnings fell by 9% to nearly ₹75 crore.

To be sure, the outlook for the company remains upbeat, going ahead. As analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 19 June, “The company’s growth prospects remain strong due to a pick-up in industrial and CV segment demand, a strong order book in exports and steady demand in railways."

Meanwhile, shares of Timken India touched a new 52-week high on Monday on the National Stock Exchange. Investors should note that the stock has appreciated as much as 48% over the last year. Needless to say, this may limit meaningful upsides from a near-term perspective.

“We believe valuations are very expensive even after baking in strong growth prospects," points out Kotak.

Antique’s analysts said, “The Timken Company has been using India as a low-cost manufacturing hub for its global requirements and we expect the share of exports in Timken India’s revenue to steadily increase over the next five years. With the cyclical recovery in HCVs, structural growth drivers in railways and exports, and successful integration of ABC Bearings, we expect Timken India to deliver 25% CAGR in revenues and 36% CAGR in Ebitda over FY21-24E." CAGR is the compound annual growth rate.

Currently, Timken India’s shares trade at around ₹1,412 apiece.

