Timken India’s Q4 revenues are strong, but profits are weaker

Antique’s analysts said, “The Timken Company has been using India as a low-cost manufacturing hub for its global requirements and we expect the share of exports in Timken India’s revenue to steadily increase over the next five years. With the cyclical recovery in HCVs, structural growth drivers in railways and exports, and successful integration of ABC Bearings, we expect Timken India to deliver 25% CAGR in revenues and 36% CAGR in Ebitda over FY21-24E." CAGR is the compound annual growth rate.

