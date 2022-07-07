Titan begins FY23 on a strong note with jewellery biz shining bright in Q1

Further, gold prices have remained elevated and concerns about the impact on jewellery purchases could have weighed on sentiments for the Titan stock, valuations of which are still not exactly cheap even now with the shares trading at around 53 times estimated earnings for FY24. “We understand that although the company has delivered a strong performance in Q1FY23, concerns relating to import duty hike continue to persist," said Antique Stock Broking’s analysts in a report dated 7 July. Recently, the government has raised the effective import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75%. Needless to say, investors would do well to track the impact on demand.