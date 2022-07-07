Titan begins FY23 on a strong note with jewellery biz shining bright in Q1

In its quarterly update for the three months ended June (Q1FY23), the company said that its jewellery business excluding bullion sales clocked 207% y-o-y growth, a better-than-expected show.
Titan Co. Ltd has started this financial year (FY23) with a bang. In its quarterly update for the three months ended June (Q1FY23), the company said that its jewellery business excluding bullion sales clocked 207% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, a better-than-expected show. True, this was also helped by a lower base. Nevertheless, growth on a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis is healthy.
“Three-year CAGR has accelerated to 23% in Q1FY23 from 15% in 4QFY22," reckon analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities. The broking firm believes that there may have been some demand deferment to Q1FY23 from Q4FY22 when jewellery sales were impacted owing to the sharp 8-10% rally in gold prices. According to Kotak, “Given strong revenue growth print in Q1, Titan can deliver 22% growth in standalone jewellery sales in FY23 even with flat y-o-y sales over Q2-Q4FY23E."
Titan’s jewellery business is its mainstay, accounting for the lion’s share of its revenues. Last quarter, demand momentum during Akshaya Tritiya was strong in the month of May, coming after two years of Covid induced lockdowns in this period. In that sense, the last quarter was a near normal Q1 post pandemic. Growth in plain gold jewellery was nearly three times. Titan said, studded mix was better than last year and comparable to pre-Covid levels seen during Q1.
Titan’s watch business, the next big revenue contributor, too did well, posting its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q1FY23 and a y-o-y rise of 158% led by growth across all brands and products.
The company maintains that total sales in Q1FY23 grew 205% y-o-y on a low base and clocked three-year CAGR of 20.5% over Q1FY20.
Unsurprisingly, the solid performance put up by the company has brought cheer to investors in its shares. The stock was up over 5% in Thursday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange. Despite this, note that the shares are still as much as 23% lower than their 52-week highs seen in March. In general, higher valuation stocks have corrected amid the broader market pain in recent months.
Further, gold prices have remained elevated and concerns about the impact on jewellery purchases could have weighed on sentiments for the Titan stock, valuations of which are still not exactly cheap even now with the shares trading at around 53 times estimated earnings for FY24. “We understand that although the company has delivered a strong performance in Q1FY23, concerns relating to import duty hike continue to persist," said Antique Stock Broking’s analysts in a report dated 7 July. Recently, the government has raised the effective import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75%. Needless to say, investors would do well to track the impact on demand.